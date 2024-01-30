JOE BIDEN‘s government speaks about the murder of STARLET WAHU and RITA WAENI and other token girls

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - The United States Government has spoken about the increase of femicide cases in the country.
In a statement on Tuesday, US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said that
Joe Biden’s administration is concerned by the increase of femicide cases in
the country.
Whitman said the US government will support anyone fighting against
femicide.
"I stand with the
courageous Kenyans speaking out to #EndFemicideKE," she
stated.
In January alone, over 16
suspected cases of femicide have been reported, the most notable being that of
Pastor Kanyari's sister Starlet Wahu, and that of 20-year-old Rita Waeni.
Others include Harriet Moraa,
Nalvin Museti, Stella Adongo, Grace Wangari, Bridget Achieng, Rachael Wambui,
Sarah Wairuri, Maureen Achieng, and Assumpta Wanjiru among others.
