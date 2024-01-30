Afrobarometer report reveals disturbing news about RUTO and Kenya as it emerges even MUSEVENI and SULUHU have surpassed him – Look!

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - President William
Ruto is the laughing stock among his peers in the region.
This is after it emerged that he is trailing his regional
counterparts Samia Suluhu of Tanzania and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda in fighting
crime.
According to Afrobarometer report which was released on
Monday, Ruto’s Government was ranked at position 10 in terms of government
performance judged by policies put in place to reduce crime. The state got a 46
per cent approval rating, below average.
In comparison, Tanzania emerged second with a 74 per cent
approval rating while Uganda was in position eight with 57 per cent.
Benin led the ranking with a 77 per cent rating followed by
Tanzania, Sierra Leone (63 per cent), Togo (62 per cent), Zambia (60 per cent),
Mali (60 per cent), Niger (59 per cent, Uganda and Mauritania (57 per cent).
The respondents in 39 countries were asked, "How well
or badly would you say the current government is handling the following
matters, or haven’t you heard enough to say: Reducing crime?"
The ranking also painted a grim picture of Kenyan
police officers’ performance on the continental scale.
In terms of collecting bribes, 52 percent of Kenyan
respondents admitted to paying the police for assistance placing Kenya at
position nine on the ranking.
18 per cent of Kenyans, on the other hand, revealed that
Kenyan police do not conduct themselves professionally while 38 per cent of
Kenyans insisted that police officers engage in criminal activities.
Continent-wide, the findings of the report
concluded that a third of Africans believe that their police usually operate
professionally and respect citizens’ rights.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
