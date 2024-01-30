CNN jounalist LARRY MADOWO and RUTO's aide EMANUEL TALAAM trade barbs over RUTO’s trip to Italy.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Celebrated CNN journalist Larry Madowo has traded barbs with President William Ruto’s aide Emmanuel Talam over the President's trip to Italy.
Ruto left the country on Sunday,
January 28, 2024, to attend the Italy-Africa Summit alongside other African
presidents.
Madowo took issue with Ruto
attending the Summit alongside other African presidents, despite a vow he made
in April 2023 that Africa would hold discussions with other countries as a
whole, represented by the African Union (AU).
"President William Ruto said he and other African leaders would not be summoned by one country.
"The African Union would represent them going forward.
"He's standing just steps away
from both the AU chair & the AU Commission chair in Italy while other East
African presidents skipped," Madowo said.
Following Madowo's criticism,
Taalam took issue with the journalist, accusing him of ignoring the President's
speech, where he addressed the issue.
"Create time to read the
President’s speech. Basic journalism," Talam told Madowo.
In response, Madowo stated,
"You don't have the range to lecture me about journalism" and later
added, "Out here doing the Lord’s work."
Ruto is on record asking 54
African heads of state not to go to foreign capitals to be addressed by ‘one
man”
He proposed the African heads of
state be represented by AU in those foreign trips
