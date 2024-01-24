Ghana sack manager CHRIS HUGHTON after their group-stage exit from the tournament



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – The Ghanaian FA has sacked Chris Hughton as coach of the Ghana national team after their elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghana finished third in Group B after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday and the hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of the best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday following the results in Groups C and D.

'The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect. The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,' the country's football association said in a statement.

'The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,' it added.

Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, had taken over as coach in March, having earlier served as technical advisor to the team at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 65-year-old former manager of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United won four of his 13 matches in charge and had already been under pressure going into the Cup of Nations finals when Ghana lost away to the small Comoros Islands in a World Cup qualifier in November.

At the Cup of Nations, they lost their opening game to the Cape Verde Islands and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique to earn just two points.