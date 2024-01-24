Ghana sack manager CHRIS HUGHTON after their group-stage exit from the tournament

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – The Ghanaian FA has sacked Chris Hughton as coach of the Ghana national team after their elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Ghana finished third in Group B after a 2-2 draw with
Mozambique on Monday and the hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of
the best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday following the results in
Groups C and D.
'The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that
Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior
national team with immediate effect. The Executive Council has also taken a
decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,' the country's
football association said in a statement.
'The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days
provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,' it added.
Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, had taken over as
coach in March, having earlier served as technical advisor to the team at the
World Cup in Qatar.
The 65-year-old former manager of Brighton &
Hove Albion and Newcastle United won four of his 13 matches in charge
and had already been under pressure going into the Cup of Nations finals when
Ghana lost away to the small Comoros Islands in a World Cup qualifier in
November.
At the Cup of Nations, they lost their opening game to the
Cape Verde Islands and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique to earn just two
points.
