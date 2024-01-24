I know what I want to do with my career" - VICTOR OSIMHEN says amid Chelsea and Arsenal links



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Victor Osimhen has stated he knows what the future holds for him saying he won’t be pressured to decide where he will be playing his football next season.

Osimhen, who is currently on international duty at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is being courted by premier league clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Speaking to CBS, he said;

“A rumour is going around about me linked with the Premier League. When you are one of the hottest strikers in the globe, you expect this kind of thing.

“Of course, EPL is one of the biggest and best leagues in the whole world.

“At Napoli, I just signed a new contract, I enjoy my time there, going through it with the team, and at the end of the season – I already made up my mind.

“I know what I want to do with my career. Since I’ve started I’ve been the one taking my own decisions and everything’s working out for me, even though when I started, it didn’t go as well as planned, but I already had my plan.

“I already knew the next step I wanted to take.”

He added, “For now I just want to finish the season as strong as I can, then go relax somewhere with my daughter, think about my life, and then finally come out with the decision I’ve already made.”