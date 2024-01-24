French striker KARIM BENZEMA 'denies claims that he wants to leave Saudi giants Al-Ittihad' after being excluded from training



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – French striker, Karim Benzema has reportedly denied claims that he wants a move away from Saudi giants Al-Ittihad.

On Tuesday, reports from France claimed that the former Real Madrid striker had requested to leave the club after feeling 'under pressure' at Al-Ittihad following his exclusion from training

According to AFP, in response, Al-Ittihad offered to loan the striker to another team in the Saudi championship, however, the idea was refused by Benzema.

The same source claimed that the 36-year-old feels 'unable to give the best of himself to Al-Ittihad because of the pressure'.

However, new reports from France now claim that the forward has not made any such request and instead 'wants players of his calibre'.

According to L'Equipe, a relative to Benzema said: 'It's false, these are media inventions because Karim doesn't train with the team.

The outlet claim that Benzema himself said: 'This is completely false!' The media no longer knows what to invent'.

Benzema's relative then, reportedly, continued: 'The bigger the better. In fact, Karim wants valuable recruitments, he wants players of his calibre'.