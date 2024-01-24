French striker KARIM BENZEMA 'denies claims that he wants to leave Saudi giants Al-Ittihad' after being excluded from training

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – French striker, Karim Benzema has reportedly denied claims that he wants a move away from Saudi giants Al-Ittihad.
On Tuesday, reports from France claimed that the former Real
Madrid striker had requested to leave the club after feeling 'under pressure'
at Al-Ittihad following his exclusion from training
According to AFP, in response, Al-Ittihad offered to
loan the striker to another team in the Saudi championship, however, the idea
was refused by Benzema.
The same source claimed that the 36-year-old feels 'unable
to give the best of himself to Al-Ittihad because of the pressure'.
However, new reports from France now claim that the forward
has not made any such request and instead 'wants players of his calibre'.
According to L'Equipe, a relative to Benzema said:
'It's false, these are media inventions because Karim doesn't train with the
team.
The outlet claim that Benzema himself said: 'This is
completely false!' The media no longer knows what to invent'.
Benzema's relative then, reportedly, continued: 'The bigger
the better. In fact, Karim wants valuable recruitments, he wants players of his
calibre'.
