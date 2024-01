Dreaded undercover cop, HESSY WA DANDORA, unmasks two notorious thugs, BUJU and STEVE - See what the hoodlums do along Kangundo Road, Outering and Jogoo Road (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 29, 2024 - Undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has exposed two notorious gangsters behind phone theft in matatus that ply Kangundo Road, Outering, and Jogoo Road.

According to Hessy, the thugs board matatus disguised as passengers and rob unsuspecting victims.

They alight after completing their mission.

Last December, they escaped death by a whisker after a mob almost lynched them at Donholm.

Below is a photo of the thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.