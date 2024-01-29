RUTO goes after UHURU’s cronies as KINUTHIA MBUGUA and BADI are summoned over the loss of public funds





Monday, January 29, 2024 - The Nairobi County Assembly has summoned former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s men over the mass looting at City Hall, Nairobi.

The Nairobi County Assembly ad-hoc committee probing the loss of Nairobi's revenue invited former NMS Director General Lieutenant Mohammed Badi and former State House controller Kinuthia Mbugua

Others are Constance Mwaikamba - Former Head of Treasury, Major John Njoroge - seconded officer at NMS and NMS deputy director general Kang'ethe Thuku.

The letters were addressed individually to the officials by the County Assembly Clerk Edward Gichana.

"This is to inform you of the Committee's resolution and to request that you attend the said meeting on January 30, 2024, at 10.30 am at the Assembly Plenary Chamber, Ground floor, County Assembly wing, City Hall Building," reads the letters.

The officials are expected to shed more light on the nature, ownership and operations of the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS) before the ad-hoc committee led by Majority Leader Peter Imwatok.

"You are expected to clarify whether the system had any agreement with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) or NMS and whether the same was communicated to Nairobi City County Government (NCCG)," reads the letter in part.

Also, they are expected to give details of the administrators, hosts, and all persons who had access to the said system during the NMS period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.