I picked you from the streets - Lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA tells his wife DORIS TADO after she left their abusive marriage and disrespects her father publicly.

Raymond took to his
Facebook page to wash Tado’s dirty linen in public after she left him.
He bragged how he took
her from the streets of Nairobi when she was homeless and moved in with her.
He further claimed
that Tado’s family is ever broke and went on to disrespect her father in
public.
“For my two years stay with Dorris, the most her dad, Retired Chief, JOHN TADO, has ever send her, is Ksh. 500!
"The family is ever broke! But at this point, I can assure the world, in the name of my living God, Dorris will never see any money from me.
"As such, I will remove her name from my
company asap,’ he ranted.
Raymond claims Doris has been insulting his baby mama, who financed his
company.
He even shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that Doris sent to his
baby mama.
Check out his Facebook post.
