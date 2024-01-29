I picked you from the streets - Lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA tells his wife DORIS TADO after she left their abusive marriage and disrespects her father publicly.

e

Monday, January 29, 2024 - Doris Tado, the lady who went viral last year after she was captured on camera being physically assaulted by her husband Raymond Nduga, has finally left her abusive marriage.

Raymond took to his Facebook page to wash Tado’s dirty linen in public after she left him.

He bragged how he took her from the streets of Nairobi when she was homeless and moved in with her.

He further claimed that Tado’s family is ever broke and went on to disrespect her father in public.

“For my two years stay with Dorris, the most her dad, Retired Chief, JOHN TADO, has ever send her, is Ksh. 500!

"The family is ever broke! But at this point, I can assure the world, in the name of my living God, Dorris will never see any money from me.

"As such, I will remove her name from my company asap,’ he ranted.

Raymond claims Doris has been insulting his baby mama, who financed his company.

He even shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that Doris sent to his baby mama.

Check out his Facebook post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.