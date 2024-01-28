Don’t accept to be sabotaged by cartels in the Judiciary – ICHUNG’WAH tells RUTO

Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Kikuyu Constituency Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has urged President William Ruto not to let cartels sabotage his programs.

Speaking on Saturday, Ichung'wah said the President should take a strong position not to allow sabotage.

"You Excellency, I want to plead with you, don't allow your government to be sabotaged or to be undermined by cartels and masters of state capture. Kaa ngumu Rais," he said in Meru.

The National Assembly Majority leader insisted that the decisions the judiciary has made recently are akin to judicial overreach.

"What we are seeing today has nothing to do with the independence of the Judiciary. What we are seeing today is they have overreached their mandate," he claimed.

His remarks come a day after the Court of Appeal in a ruling said the mandatory Housing Levy was illegal.

