Here is the Mt Kenya governor who wants to be nicknamed MADAM ZAKAYO for overtaxing hustlers like RUTO.



Sunday, January 28, 2024 - One of the governors from the Mt Kenya region has bragged about how she has widened the tax base like President William Ruto.

Speaking in Meru when she accompanied Ruto during his 3-day tour of Mt Kenya east region, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza declared she had led among her 46 colleagues in collecting the highest taxes.

“Mr President, Meru was ranked the number one county in collecting revenues.

"We are leading the whole country. I said if they call you Zakayu, they should call me Madam Zakayo,” she explained.

Kawira further shared her commitment to fostering development in the region.

“When you do the right things, there’s a group of sad people. But that will not deter us, we are committed to improving the livelihoods of people through farming and the creation of job opportunities,” she said.

Kenyans have cheekily named President Ruto ‘Zakayo’ following his move to increase taxes and introduce others since he assumed office in 2022.

This has led to the high cost of living with basic commodities like electricity and fuel costing up to 50% more in some instances.

Ruto has, in his defense, explained he needs to collect the taxes to not only be able to repay the country’s debt but also initiate development projects like affordable housing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST