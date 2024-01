As my friend, if you call my husband by his name I will slap and fight you - LADY says



Monday, January 29, 2024 – A lady called Firdausiii has said she will slap and fight any friend who calls her husband by his name.

“As my friend, if you call my husband by his name wallahi I’ll first slap you and we’ll now fight (real fight o)and unfriend each other,” she wrote on Sunday, January 28.