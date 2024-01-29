You can never know your partner too well before marriage. Stop dating for too long before marriage just to know the person well - SOLOMON BUCHI



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi is of the opinion that couples can never know themselves too well before marriage.

In a post shared on X, Buchi argued that no matter how long a couple date, they can never know each other too well and that when they eventually commit themselves to matrimony, they will see different sides of each other that will leave them in shock.

His post reads;

‘You can never know your partner too well before marriage. No matter how long you date, marriage will shock you. You’ll see sides to them that you never saw in your 10 years of dating. I understand trying to spend long years to know someone before marriage, but getting married requires a level of FAITH. It requires a little bit of uncertainty; after all, is life itself not uncertain? Even in marriage, your partner evolves per stage. Who they were before childbirth is different from who they’ll be after childbirth. Stop dating for too long because you want to know the person well; marriage will teach you how much you don’t know them, and why you should patiently study them. Please, just marry and face the dynamic reality of marriage. It’s a consistent learning curve.’