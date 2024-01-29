King CHARLES discharged from hospital three days after enlarged prostate operation



Monday, January 29, 2024 – King Charles III has been released from hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 75, was photographed leaving The London Clinic on Monday afternoon, January 29, with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

"The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," the palace said in a statement. "His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Charles was released from The London Clinic on the same day that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, was released from the same hospital.





Kate, 42, went home from the hospital privately Monday after a nearly two-week stay following a "planned abdominal surgery" that took place on Jan. 16, according to Kensington Palace.

The surgery was "successful," according to the palace. Kate, who is married to Prince William, Charles' son and heir to the throne is a mom of their three young kids.

The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent, but said she is not likely to resume her public duties until later this spring.

Charles is expected to resume public engagements after a "short period of recuperation."