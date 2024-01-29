Abusive lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA mocks his wife DORIS TADO and her broke family after she left him and flaunts his new catch (PHOTO).

Monday, January 29, 2024 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has flaunted his new catch after his wife Doris Tado left him.
Nduga came into the
limelight last year after he was captured in a viral video viciously
attacking Doris at an entertainment joint along Ngong Road.
The video went viral
on various social platforms, with many Kenyans calling for his arrest.
However, he was not
arrested despite public uproar.
They ironed out their
differences and continued parading their love life on social media.
Doris has finally left
their abusive marriage.
The rogue lawyer took
to his Facebook page to mock Doris and flaunted his new wife.
He bragged that Doris
needs him more than he needs her.
“Doris thinks if she leaves my life will stop. She needs me
more than I need her with her ever broke family. Meet billionaire's new hot and
thick thighed wife
At least huyu ako na sianda, Doris had small sianda na ngumu kushinda hata zangu mwanaume,” he wrote.
