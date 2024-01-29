STARLET WAHU’s killer, JOHN MATARA, claims his life is in danger after two mysterious men attempted to abduct him from police cell.





Monday, January 29, 2024 - The prime suspect in the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu claims that his life is in danger.

John Matara told the court through his lawyer Samuel Ayora that two unknown people attempted to abduct him from police cells at the Industrial Area Police Station, where he is being held.

However, he managed to defend himself.

Ayora said his client feels unsafe at the station after the incident.

The lawyer further claimed that on Friday, Matara was physically assaulted by an unknown person inside the court premises as he was being escorted to the courtroom at Makadara Law Courts.

Ayora made the claims while challenging the court’s decision to detain his client for another seven days after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought an extension of the custodial order to complete investigations.

The lawyer said that during Matara’s detention for 21 days, he was only interviewed twice on two different dates by the police and nothing happened for the other 19 days.

Ayora said the 21 days given earlier were enough for the DCI to complete the investigations into the murder, adding that the DCI and the ODPP did not disclose the areas of the investigations that were not complete

However, the magistrate ordered Matara to be detained for seven more days and told Ayora to report the assault claim and other complaints to the police for proper investigations to be carried out.

Matara’s case will be mentioned on February 2 when the DPP is expected to charge him in high court.

