STARLET WAHU’s killer, JOHN MATARA, claims his life is in danger after two mysterious men attempted to abduct him from police cell.

John Matara told the court through
his lawyer Samuel Ayora that two unknown people attempted to abduct him from
police cells at the Industrial Area Police Station, where he is being held.
However, he managed to defend
himself.
Ayora said his client feels unsafe
at the station after the incident.
The lawyer further claimed that on
Friday, Matara was physically assaulted by an unknown person inside the court
premises as he was being escorted to the courtroom at Makadara Law Courts.
Ayora made the claims while
challenging the court’s decision to detain his client for another seven days
after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought an extension of
the custodial order to complete investigations.
The
lawyer said that during Matara’s detention for 21 days, he was only interviewed
twice on two different dates by the police and nothing happened for the other
19 days.
Ayora
said the 21 days given earlier were enough for the DCI to complete the
investigations into the murder, adding that the DCI and the ODPP did not
disclose the areas of the investigations that were not complete
However, the magistrate ordered
Matara to be detained for seven more days and told Ayora to report the assault
claim and other complaints to the police for proper investigations to be
carried out.
Matara’s
case will be mentioned on February 2 when the DPP is expected to charge him in
high court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments