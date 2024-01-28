A 24-year-old lady arrested for masterminding Mpesa fraud in Embu - She has been a nightmare for Mpesa operators in the area (PHOTOs).

Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Two notorious suspects that have been the nightmare of Mpesa operators in Embu were yesterday nabbed after days of operating with impunity in the region, swiping cards and stealing huge sums of money from victims.
Their
resolute pursuit and subsequent apprehension was launched after intelligence
leads pointed to a con double, who had on Jan 18, 2023, advanced their didoes to
Kithimu trading centre while posing as Safaricom agents.
They
picked on a target, a 49-year-old male Mpesa operator, somehow convincing him
to have them replace his till number and in the process obtained his
confidential details.
Using
his details, they installed a Safaricom app in their mobile phone and withdrew
Sh24,000 from the till, thereafter beetling off.
Yesterday,
Evans Ngui Dorcas, 32, and Jackline Mwende, 24 were trailed to Ngariama area
where they were arrested and escorted to Itabua Police Station. They are being
held for the weekend as detectives hunt down more accomplices.
The
Embu County DCI Head cautions Mpesa operators and other businesspersons of
numerous fraudsters roaming in the region guised as agents of reputable
companies, and at the same time issues stern warning to culprits to mend their
ways before maximum force of the law is unleashed on them.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments