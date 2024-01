30+ woman takes to social media to search for a husband! See her message



Sunday, January 28, 2024 – A woman who is in her late 30s has gone on social media in search of a husband.

Adeshola Omo-eledumare said she was told that a woman shouldn't look for a husband, rather, the reverse should be the case.

However, she said she is doing this because, “if Mohammed doesn't go to the mountain, the mountain must go to Mohammed.”

She went ahead to list the qualities she wants in a man and then disclosed what she is bringing to the table.

Read her post below.