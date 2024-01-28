Forget RUTO and GACHAGUA, this is the man who is organizing anti-UHURU’s meetings in Mt. Kenya – He wants to finish him completely

In a letter addressed to the
Interior CS, Kioni alleged that Kindiki's office interfered with multiparty
democracy by undermining the opposition parties within the Azimio coalition.
He referenced an alleged meeting
convened yesterday by the outfit titled 'Jubilee ni Sisi', whose
invitation cards were reportedly collected from the Nanyuki Deputy County
Commissioner's (DCC) office.
"Your office is now constantly engaged in organising Jubilee Party meetings on behalf of the rebels.
"This is intended to undermine and sabotage the opposition parties
within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition and specifically the Jubilee Party,"
he claimed.
"A case in point is a
meeting convened in Nanyuki, slated for January 27, 2024, whose invitation
cards and letters are being collected from the Nanyuki Deputy County
Commissioner's (DCC) office on (January 26, 2024) under the guise of a new
outfit called 'Jubilee Ni Sisi', which is a criminal enterprise."
Kioni claimed that such actions
highlight how the Jubilee party has been under attack since April 26 last year
when officers from Kileleshwa Police Station violently raided their offices
forcing former President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene for normalcy to be
restored.
"The continued involvement
of your office to contravene court orders and undermine multiparty, democracy,
and specifically to destabilise the Jubilee Party, can occasion a crisis of
monumental nature that will be costly," he pointed out.
Kioni further urged Kindiki to
ensure police officers adhere to the law and accord equal treatment to all
political parties.
Kioni has been at loggerheads
with East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega and his nominated
counterpart Sabina Chege over the control of the former ruling party.
