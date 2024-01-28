Forget RUTO and GACHAGUA, this is the man who is organizing anti-UHURU’s meetings in Mt. Kenya – He wants to finish him completely





Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki of organizing party meetings on behalf of the Kanini Kega-led faction.

In a letter addressed to the Interior CS, Kioni alleged that Kindiki's office interfered with multiparty democracy by undermining the opposition parties within the Azimio coalition.

He referenced an alleged meeting convened yesterday by the outfit titled 'Jubilee ni Sisi', whose invitation cards were reportedly collected from the Nanyuki Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) office.

"Your office is now constantly engaged in organising Jubilee Party meetings on behalf of the rebels.

"This is intended to undermine and sabotage the opposition parties within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition and specifically the Jubilee Party," he claimed.

"A case in point is a meeting convened in Nanyuki, slated for January 27, 2024, whose invitation cards and letters are being collected from the Nanyuki Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) office on (January 26, 2024) under the guise of a new outfit called 'Jubilee Ni Sisi', which is a criminal enterprise."

Kioni claimed that such actions highlight how the Jubilee party has been under attack since April 26 last year when officers from Kileleshwa Police Station violently raided their offices forcing former President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene for normalcy to be restored.

"The continued involvement of your office to contravene court orders and undermine multiparty, democracy, and specifically to destabilise the Jubilee Party, can occasion a crisis of monumental nature that will be costly," he pointed out.

Kioni further urged Kindiki to ensure police officers adhere to the law and accord equal treatment to all political parties.

Kioni has been at loggerheads with East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega and his nominated counterpart Sabina Chege over the control of the former ruling party.

