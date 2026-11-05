Woman accuses Cooperative Bank employee WAMBUI HITHA of wrecking her marriage and infecting her husband with high-grade Kaswende - She even got pregnant for him





Friday, November 6, 2026 - A woman has come forward, accusing a Cooperative Bank employee identified as Wambui Hitha of wrecking her marriage.

Reaching out to blogger Edgar Obare through the Ongea App, the disgruntled woman claimed that she was forced to walk away from her cheating husband and blamed Wambui for the collapse of her marriage.

According to the woman, Wambui allegedly infected her ex-husband with high-grade kaswende and even got pregnant for him.

However, she claimed that Wambui later terminated the pregnancy.

The estranged husband reportedly dumped Wambui after discovering that she was a bed-to-bed midfielder and has since been trying to salvage his collapsed marriage.

Check out the woman’s post below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.