“My Baby Is Now a Man” - Reactions as Kikuyu single mother celebrates after taking her son for circumcision (VIDEO)





Friday, November 6, 2026 - A Kikuyu single mother has left social media buzzing after sharing a video of herself taking her son to a local hospital for circumcision.

In the trending video, the woman is seen hyping her son as he limps out of the theatre shortly after undergoing the procedure.

“My baby is now a man,” she is heard shouting and ululating as the boy walks out.

“Unasikia uchungu?” she further asks him.

The video has sparked reactions online, with some social media users arguing that such responsibilities should be left to the boy's uncles.

“This is pure madness,” an X user wrote.

“According to the Kikuyu traditional culture, a woman cannot take her son for circumcision.

"It’s totally an abomination. She has destroyed her own child,” another user commented.

Watch the video and reactions.







