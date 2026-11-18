



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to share a secretly recorded video of several Kikuyu ladies selling “mechi” along the streets at night.

The women had lined up along a busy street, approaching motorists and passersby.

Using a hidden camera, he approached them and engaged them in a conversation.

He asked how much they were charging, with the ladies quoting KSh3, 000 each.

They also told him that they were willing to accompany him to any place of his choice, provided they felt safe.

However, they warned him against playing monkey games, saying they were experienced in the streets and knew how to handle themselves.

Watch the video.

Madame Wakikuyu wakijiuza usiku https://t.co/weu4fPd5fa — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) November 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.