“We are not safe” - Female reveler cries out and accuses a man of harassing her in the washrooms at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani (VIDEO)

Thursday, November 12, 2026 - A disgruntled female reveler has taken to social media to call out a man she accuses of harassing her at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani, where she had gone for a night out.
According
to the lady, the man touched her without her consent when she visited the washrooms
at the popular entertainment joint.
She
claimed that the male reveler touched her “nyash” against her wishes and, when
she confronted him over his behaviour, he started mocking her while appearing
unbothered.
The
woman recorded a video of the confrontation, expressing her frustration and
questioning the safety of female revelers at the establishment.
“We
are not safe,” she lamented while calling out the man over his alleged
behaviour.
Female reveler raises alarm over harassment at Triple X Lounge, Kasarani https://t.co/N8vMqKcf3n— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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