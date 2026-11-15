Kakamega’s Havana Lounge embarrasses VERA SIDIKA after sharing unfiltered PHOTOs - Age is taking a toll on her! Forget the fancy photos she posts on IG





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Socialite Vera Sidika is facing online scrutiny after Kakamega-based Havana Lounge shared photos of her on its Facebook page, with some social media users claiming that her appearance looks different from the heavily edited and carefully curated pictures she regularly posts on Instagram.

Vera was invited to the popular club for a gig over the weekend and received a warm welcome from the club’s stewards after landing at the airport.

However, it is the photos shared by the club that have got social media talking, with some users noting that her real-life appearance is quite different from the glamorous image her Instagram followers are accustomed to seeing.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.