





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has faced backlash from a group of youths who were mobilised to attend a function headlined by President William Ruto.

Jalang’o had reportedly been given money by State House operatives to distribute to the youths who turned up for the event.

However, the MP shortchanged them after the function, sparking anger among the disappointed youths.

In a video circulating on social media, the angry youths are captured calling Jalang’o a thief and accusing him of playing monkey games with them.

Some of them went on to hurl unprintable insults at the first-time MP and vowed never to attend any event he organises in the future.

The youths appeared frustrated, with some accusing the MP of failing to honour his promises after using them to mobilise attendance at the presidential function.

Watch the video.

Jalango will never heal from this. This was total alienation. It seems like Edwin Sifuna is the only one attracting crowds without mobilization money. https://t.co/d0yFC21rPo — IVY (@ivymuthe) November 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.