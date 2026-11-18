Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being lured away from a playground in Malaa, Machakos County, has been safely rescued following an intelligence-led operation by detectives.
Four
suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the little
girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare.
According
to reports, Joy had been playing with other children in an open field near her
home when a woman wearing a hijab approached the group and lured her away.
The
woman reportedly told the children that she wanted to take Joy to a nearby shop
to buy sugar and chocolate, assuring them that they would return shortly.
However,
that was the last time the children saw their friend.
When
Joy's mother went to pick her up, the other children broke the heartbreaking
news that her daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to bring
her back.
The
worried mother immediately reported the matter to the police, triggering an
intensive search and investigation.
Acting
on crucial intelligence, detectives from Matungulu managed to arrest four
suspects and safely rescue the little girl before reuniting her with her
family.
The
emotional reunion at the police station was filled with joy as the family
welcomed Joy back after the frightening ordeal.
Watch
the heartwarming video of the reunion.
Emotional Moment 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped by Hijab-Wearing Woman in Machakos Reunites With Family https://t.co/QhR4S4arka— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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