





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being lured away from a playground in Malaa, Machakos County, has been safely rescued following an intelligence-led operation by detectives.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the little girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare.

According to reports, Joy had been playing with other children in an open field near her home when a woman wearing a hijab approached the group and lured her away.

The woman reportedly told the children that she wanted to take Joy to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate, assuring them that they would return shortly.

However, that was the last time the children saw their friend.

When Joy's mother went to pick her up, the other children broke the heartbreaking news that her daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to bring her back.

The worried mother immediately reported the matter to the police, triggering an intensive search and investigation.

Acting on crucial intelligence, detectives from Matungulu managed to arrest four suspects and safely rescue the little girl before reuniting her with her family.

The emotional reunion at the police station was filled with joy as the family welcomed Joy back after the frightening ordeal.

Watch the heartwarming video of the reunion.

Emotional Moment 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped by Hijab-Wearing Woman in Machakos Reunites With Family https://t.co/QhR4S4arka — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.