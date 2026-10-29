Tax Payer Eater! Kikuyu lady MAGGIE MURAGE is reportedly dating a MUBABA from State House - Cuts off friends as he spoils her with a soft life (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 29, 2026 - A lady identified as Maggie Murage has been linked to a romantic affair with a senior official from State House.

Word has it that Maggie reportedly cut off some of her friends after landing the wealthy State House official, who is said to be keeping her as a side chick.

The man has reportedly sponsored her education up to PhD level, while her sudden change in lifestyle has raised eyebrows among people who knew her before.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.