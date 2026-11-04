More trouble for PIERRA MAKENA’s baby daddy and controversial politician STEVE MBOGO as friends fail to raise enough money to secure his release from a foreign country after being involved in a multi-million fraud deal





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - More trouble appears to be mounting for controversial politician and businessman Steve Mbogo, with fresh reports alleging that his friends have been struggling to raise funds to secure his release following his reported arrest over a multi-million-shilling fraud deal in a foreign country.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, friends of Mbogo have reportedly been pooling resources to raise money linked to a deal that allegedly went sour, leaving a victim millions of shillings out of pocket.

However, they have so far failed to raise the amount reportedly required to refund the victim.

Nyakundi further claimed that Mbogo was last spotted at Hotel 2 Février in Lomé, Togo, with information suggesting that he was arrested sometime in July.

A sneak peek into his social media accounts reveals that he was last active in June this year, shortly before his reported arrest.

There are also claims that intelligence agencies operating across several countries may have moved him from one country to another following his reported arrest.

Mbogo has long portrayed himself as a businessman, although questions about the source of his wealth have previously been raised.

In 2019, he was arrested and arraigned in connection with an alleged gold scam in which a Dubai-based businessman was reportedly conned out of USD 1 million (approximately KSh102.5 million).

He was later released and continued with his business and political activities before the latest reports of his arrest in a foreign country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.