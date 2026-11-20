





Friday, November 20, 2026 - There was drama during a virtual court session after prominent lawyer Nelson Havi confronted Justice Christine Meoli, calling her a moody judge.

The confrontation stemmed from a disagreement over the date of a ruling set by the judge in a case in which Havi is representing a client.

The ruling date was set for June next year, about eight months away.

Havi felt that the date was too far and called out the judge, accusing her of being moody and unprofessional.

His remarks unsettled the judge, who demanded an apology.

She complained that Havi had developed a habit of bullying judges and asked him to stop.

“Stop bullying me. I am doing my work,” the judge was heard telling Havi.

However, Havi refused to apologise and went on to say that he would report her to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Watch the dramatic video.

“Stop bullying me” - Drama as Justice CHRISTINE MEOLI clashes with lawyer NELSON HAVI during a court session! https://t.co/hWY1fBpnqc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.