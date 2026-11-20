





Friday, November 20, 2026 - George Macharia, a 52-year-old father of four and former successful businessman, has now found himself homeless after his life took a dramatic turn.

George was once the proud owner of GM Hotel and Butchery located along Ngong Road, near Prestige Plaza, where he had built a business and raised a family.

However, according to his account, his troubles began one evening when he was invited out for a night of celebration with his in-laws.

The night reportedly went well, but when he returned home, things took an unexpected turn.

He woke up the following morning feeling unable to go to work, and after a disagreement, his wife reportedly walked out on him that same day.

What followed was a painful chain of events, with his business and family life gradually falling apart.

The man who once owned a thriving business eventually lost everything and found himself without a place to call home.

In a heartbreaking twist, George says he walked all the way from Ngong Road to Murang'a, marking the beginning of his life on the streets.

Fortunately, a team that came across his story has since rescued him, traced his family, and located his relatives in Nyeri.

The team is now working to reunite him with his family and help him find a place to settle as he begins rebuilding his life.

Watch the video as George narrates his heartbreaking ordeal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.