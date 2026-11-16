





Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Former actress and renowned disc jockey DJ Pierra Makena has broken her silence as her baby daddy, Steve Mbogo, remains in custody in Malawi over a multi-million-shilling fraud deal.

Taking to her Facebook account, DJ Pierra shared a throwback photo of herself hanging out with Mbogo and prayed for his safety.

“We all miss you, Steve. We are praying for your safety,” she captioned the photo, expressing concern over Mbogo’s safety and admitting that she misses him.

Meanwhile, Mbogo’s friends are reportedly struggling to raise funds to secure his release after his arrest over the fraud deal in the foreign country.

However, they have so far failed to raise the amount required to refund the victim.

Mbogo was arrested in July this year and has since remained inactive on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.