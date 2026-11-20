



Friday, November 20, 2026 - A Nairobi phone dealer is counting losses after a conman walked into his shop at Umoja Marketplace and made away with two brand-new Samsung phones worth KSh49,000 in a well-calculated theft.

Taking to his X account, the businessman narrated how the unidentified man posed as a genuine customer before executing the daring trick right under the noses of his employees.

The man initially asked to buy two Samsung A17 phones, 4GB/128GB, retailing at KSh24,500 each.

Unfortunately, the shop did not have the models in stock, forcing the dealer to contact his supplier and arrange for the two phones to be delivered.

The businessman said the customer kept returning to the shop, making phone calls and claiming that he was running late, his wife was at the bank and his car was parked outside.

His convincing behaviour made the staff believe he was a genuine buyer, especially after the business had experienced two weeks of slow sales.

The phones were eventually delivered, but the shop owner had to leave for an engagement at Equity Bank, Fourways Branch, at around 2 pm.

In his absence, the customer asked the sales lady to open the boxes so he could inspect the phones.

Excited about finally making a sale, she happily opened both packages.

What followed was a shocking trick.

The man had come prepared with brown envelopes, which he used to swap the phones before placing pieces of wood inside the empty boxes to make them weigh almost the same as the original packages.

He then casually told the employees that his wife had the money and that he needed to rush to his car to collect it.

He walked out of the shop and never returned.

The dealer only became suspicious while at the bank after noticing that no payment had reflected in his account.

When he called the shop, he was initially informed that the customer had stepped out to get the money.

Minutes later, his sales lady called him in tears to report that something was wrong.

The shop was left with two empty phone boxes and a loss of KSh49,000, while the businessman was still expected to pay his supplier for the stolen devices.

Heartbroken by the incident, he appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to help trace the stolen phones and apprehend the suspected conman.











