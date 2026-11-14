“Nasikia Kumroga” - Disgruntled woman accuses a nurse of wrecking her 15-year marriage and parades her PHOTO





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - A disgruntled woman has taken to social media to expose a nurse she accuses of having an affair with her husband and wrecking her 15-year marriage.

The heartbroken woman claims she had spent 15 years building her marriage, hoping to raise a stable family and eventually grow old alongside her husband.

However, her dreams of a happily ever after were shattered after the nurse came into the picture and got romantically involved with her husband.

Unable to hide her frustration, the woman took her grievances to the Ongea App, where she paraded a photo of the nurse she accuses of destroying her marriage.

She revealed that she was considering using witchcraft against the alleged homewrecker.

Check out her post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.