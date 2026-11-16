Notorious motorbike-riding thugs arrested by patrol cops after a dramatic chase - Suspected stolen mobile phones seized (PHOTO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Police officers have arrested three suspected phone snatchers following a dramatic chase along Kangundo Road in Nairobi's East Sub-Region, leading to the recovery of eight mobile phones and other items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers on patrol near Obama Police Station spotted a suspicious motorcycle carrying two pillion passengers, both wearing balaclavas.

When the officers moved to intercept them, one of the passengers jumped off the motorcycle while the rider sped off towards Saika with the other passenger.

The officers gave chase and managed to apprehend the passenger who had alighted.

Acting on leads obtained from him, they proceeded to Mowlem, where they recovered the motorcycle and arrested its rider.

The third suspect, who had initially escaped, was subsequently traced and arrested at a makeshift single-room dwelling.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of eight assorted mobile phones, a knife, an imitation firearm incapable of firing, and government stores.

The three suspects were escorted to Obama Police Station, where they were placed in custody as investigations continue.

The recovered items have been secured as exhibits.

The National Police Service says it will continue conducting patrols and pursuing leads to disrupt criminal activities, recover stolen property and apprehend suspects.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.