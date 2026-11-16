Notorious motorbike-riding thugs arrested by patrol cops after a dramatic chase - Suspected stolen mobile phones seized (PHOTO)

Monday, November 16, 2026 - Police officers have arrested three suspected phone snatchers following a dramatic chase along Kangundo Road in Nairobi's East Sub-Region, leading to the recovery of eight mobile phones and other items believed to be linked to criminal activities.
According
to the National Police Service (NPS), officers on patrol near Obama Police
Station spotted a suspicious motorcycle carrying two pillion passengers, both
wearing balaclavas.
When
the officers moved to intercept them, one of the passengers jumped off the
motorcycle while the rider sped off towards Saika with the other passenger.
The
officers gave chase and managed to apprehend the passenger who had alighted.
Acting
on leads obtained from him, they proceeded to Mowlem, where they recovered the
motorcycle and arrested its rider.
The
third suspect, who had initially escaped, was subsequently traced and arrested
at a makeshift single-room dwelling.
A
search of the premises led to the recovery of eight assorted mobile phones, a
knife, an imitation firearm incapable of firing, and government stores.
The
three suspects were escorted to Obama Police Station, where they were placed in
custody as investigations continue.
The
recovered items have been secured as exhibits.
The National Police Service says it will continue conducting patrols and pursuing leads to disrupt criminal activities, recover stolen property and apprehend suspects.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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