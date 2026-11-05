My dress my choice - GRACE OLWANDE declares after being criticized over her outfit! See how she was dressed during a corporate event (PHOTO)







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Grace Olwande has hit back at critics who questioned her dressing after she shared a photo of herself wearing a short dress during a corporate event.

In a strongly worded statement, Olwande challenged society to look at women beyond their appearance, saying her outfit should not be used to judge her character, dignity, or abilities.

“Yesterday, I shared a photo of myself wearing a short dress and asked a simple question: Why can't society look at women beyond their dressing?” she posed.

She revealed that some of the comments she received were shocking, including one asking, “How much are you selling?”

Olwande questioned why wearing a short dress should make people assume that a woman is selling her body, adding that her outfit was simply a personal choice because she liked it.

She further argued that a woman's dressing should never overshadow her intelligence, leadership abilities, ambitions or contribution to society.

“A woman's dress is not her CV. Her appearance is not her qualification. And her clothing is never an invitation to disrespect,” she stated.

Olwande urged society to stop policing women's bodies and instead appreciate their minds, competence, leadership, and impact.

Check out her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.