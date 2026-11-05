CCTV footage captures armed motorbike-riding thugs unleashing terror on locals in Mombasa (VIDEO)

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment three armed thugs riding on a motorcycle attacked locals who were watching a football match on their smartphones in Mombasa.
According
to information shared alongside the footage, the victims, among them a man
identified as Nassir Gamezone, were relaxing outside while watching the
Manchester United versus Roma match when the three armed men suddenly struck.
The
suspects were riding a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMHB 497U,
which they used to launch the attack.
However,
one of the victims fought back by picking up stones and hitting the motorcycle
rider in the face, forcing the gang to flee.
The
thugs managed to escape with only one mobile phone but abandoned their
motorcycle, which was later taken to Makupa Police Station.
Residents
have been warned to remain vigilant, with the gang reportedly targeting people
watching football matches outdoors at night as well as those walking along the
streets.
Members
of the public have been urged to share the CCTV footage to help police identify
and apprehend the suspects.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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