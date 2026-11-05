CCTV footage captures armed motorbike-riding thugs unleashing terror on locals in Mombasa (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment three armed thugs riding on a motorcycle attacked locals who were watching a football match on their smartphones in Mombasa.

According to information shared alongside the footage, the victims, among them a man identified as Nassir Gamezone, were relaxing outside while watching the Manchester United versus Roma match when the three armed men suddenly struck.

The suspects were riding a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMHB 497U, which they used to launch the attack.

However, one of the victims fought back by picking up stones and hitting the motorcycle rider in the face, forcing the gang to flee.

The thugs managed to escape with only one mobile phone but abandoned their motorcycle, which was later taken to Makupa Police Station.

Residents have been warned to remain vigilant, with the gang reportedly targeting people watching football matches outdoors at night as well as those walking along the streets.

Members of the public have been urged to share the CCTV footage to help police identify and apprehend the suspects.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.