Media personality MWALIMU RACHEL opens up about painful workplace romance, reveals why she would never date a colleague again – “You will hate yourself”





Wednesday, November 04, 2026 - Media personality Mwalimu Rachel has opened up about her past experience dating a colleague, revealing how an office romance turned uncomfortable after the relationship ended.

Speaking in a video shared on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, she recalled how dating someone within the same organisation exposed her to workplace gossip and awkward encounters following their breakup.

Although the two worked in different departments, she said moving on was difficult because they continued seeing each other at work, with rumours making the situation even more uncomfortable.

“You know when you break up, the rumours that would be spread about you now, you will hate yourself,” she said.

The mother of one explained that she found it difficult to confront her former partner over the alleged gossip and instead had to maintain professionalism despite the emotional strain.

“So, you have to keep it professional,” she added.

The experience appears to have completely changed her attitude towards workplace relationships, declaring that she would never date a colleague again.

“Once in your life, date your colleague. Ndiyo ujue ule uchungu,” she remarked.

She jokingly added that even Hollywood heartthrob Idris Elba would not change her mind about dating someone she works with.

“Hata Idris Elba akikuja… hiyo ilikufa, hiyo switch iliburn,” she said.

“I see you as another human being that I work with, and it ends,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.