Man leaves stones packaged in a carton and flees without settling hotel bill! Here’s the new trick cons are using (VIDEO)

Monday, November 16, 2026 - Hotels and restaurants have been put on alert over a new trick being used by conmen to enjoy meals and escape without paying their bills.
According
to a scam alert circulating online, a man walks into a hotel carrying luggage
or a carton labelled with a fictitious name, then orders food worth about KSh1,
000 or more.
After
consuming roughly 80 per cent of the food, the man receives a phone call and
pretends to be engaged in an important conversation with someone outside the
hotel.
He
then leaves his carton and unfinished meal on the table before disappearing
without paying the bill.
The
shocking part comes when hotel staff open the supposedly valuable parcel, only
to discover that it contains stones carefully packed and sealed inside.
The
trick is reportedly designed to make hotel staff believe the customer has left
behind valuable luggage and will return to collect it.
Hotels
and restaurant owners have been urged to remain vigilant and ensure customers
settle their bills before leaving their premises.
Stay
vigilant!
The new trick in town! https://t.co/PvHIhzZabZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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