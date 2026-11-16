Man leaves stones packaged in a carton and flees without settling hotel bill! Here’s the new trick cons are using (VIDEO)







Monday, November 16, 2026 - Hotels and restaurants have been put on alert over a new trick being used by conmen to enjoy meals and escape without paying their bills.

According to a scam alert circulating online, a man walks into a hotel carrying luggage or a carton labelled with a fictitious name, then orders food worth about KSh1, 000 or more.

After consuming roughly 80 per cent of the food, the man receives a phone call and pretends to be engaged in an important conversation with someone outside the hotel.

He then leaves his carton and unfinished meal on the table before disappearing without paying the bill.

The shocking part comes when hotel staff open the supposedly valuable parcel, only to discover that it contains stones carefully packed and sealed inside.

The trick is reportedly designed to make hotel staff believe the customer has left behind valuable luggage and will return to collect it.

Hotels and restaurant owners have been urged to remain vigilant and ensure customers settle their bills before leaving their premises.

Stay vigilant!

The new trick in town! https://t.co/PvHIhzZabZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.