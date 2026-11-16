Blow to BABU OWINO as GACHAGUA makes bold declaration about next Nairobi Governor ahead of 2027 elections.





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dealt a potential blow to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's gubernatorial ambitions after declaring that his party will field a candidate for the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of DCP's Nairobi County offices on Monday, November 16, the former Deputy President ruled out any possibility of zoning political seats in the capital.

Gachagua announced that DCP would field candidates for governor, senator, woman representative, all 17 parliamentary seats and 85 Member of County Assembly positions.

"I have not and will not agree with anybody about zoning in Nairobi.

"DCP will have a candidate for Governor, Senator, Woman Rep, 17 MP slots and 85 MCAs.

“The governor who will fix Nairobi will come from DCP," he declared.

The DCP boss further expressed confidence that his party had the numbers and organisational capacity to stage a political takeover of the county, predicting that it would win nearly all parliamentary seats.

"Out of the 17 MP positions, we will only miss out on two or three. There is no mercy in politics; we will flex our numbers and our organisational capacity," he added.

Gachagua also challenged DCP aspirants seeking MCA positions to work hard and secure victories, arguing that a DCP governor would need a strong assembly to implement his agenda.

He further claimed that Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri's entry into the Nairobi gubernatorial race was intended to split the Kikuyu voting bloc in the capital.

He also issued a stern warning to UDA-elected MCAs allegedly seeking more time before defecting to DCP, insisting that the party's transfer window would close on December 31.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.