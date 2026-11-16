A Slay Queen captured on camera trying to catch revelers’ attention with her dance moves - Wanaume Mtajenga Kweli? See NYASH (VIDEO)

Monday, November 16, 2026 - A well-endowed slay queen was captured on camera trying to attract the attention of male revelers in a city club as she unleashed energetic dance moves.
Dressed
in a figure-hugging pencil skirt and a crop top, the lady left little to the
imagination as she showed off her curves on the dance floor.
Her
dance moves appeared to catch the attention of fellow revellers, with some
social media users now wondering whether men will ever build in the village
with the influx of such slay queens in the city.
Watch the video.
Nairobi Nightlife! https://t.co/RZ9H278svp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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