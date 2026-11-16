A Slay Queen captured on camera trying to catch revelers’ attention with her dance moves - Wanaume Mtajenga Kweli? See NYASH (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - A well-endowed slay queen was captured on camera trying to attract the attention of male revelers in a city club as she unleashed energetic dance moves.

Dressed in a figure-hugging pencil skirt and a crop top, the lady left little to the imagination as she showed off her curves on the dance floor.

Her dance moves appeared to catch the attention of fellow revellers, with some social media users now wondering whether men will ever build in the village with the influx of such slay queens in the city.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.