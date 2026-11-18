



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A Kalenjin man has landed in trouble after impersonating a National Police Service Commission human resource officer and defrauding a police officer of KSh115,000 in a fake promotion deal.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Kemboi Kuyo, 40, is a procurement officer attached to the Uasin Gishu County Government.

He was arrested in the Outspan area of Kapseret following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to court documents, Kuyo allegedly approached Police Officer Stanley Kogo and claimed he could facilitate his promotion from his current rank to that of a sergeant.

Prosecutors told the court that the fraud took place between September 21 and November 3, 2026, during which Kuyo collected KSh115,000 from the officer.

He was subsequently taken to Eldoret Central Police Station for processing before being arraigned at the Eldoret Law Courts on Monday, where he was charged with cheating contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code.

Kuyo denied the charge before Senior Resident Magistrate Keyne Gweno, insisting that he had not defrauded the police officer as alleged by the prosecution.

He pleaded with the court to grant him lenient bond and cash bail terms, arguing that he was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Gweno subsequently released him on a bond of KSh200,000 with one surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of KSh150,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2026, for further directions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.