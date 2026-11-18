





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Former KTN presenter Regina Re’s daughter, Thandie Malaika Gitau, has appealed to the court to allow her to attend her grandmother’s burial in Murang’a County.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has opposed her request.

Thandie is facing murder charges over the death of her 86-year-old grandmother, Doreeta Locinda, who was killed on October 30, 2026, at Loresho in Nairobi.

The 18-year-old had earlier denied the murder charge and is currently in custody as the case proceeds.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the prosecution opposed an application seeking her temporary release to attend the burial.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi argued that releasing the accused could pose security risks and create an opportunity for interference with witnesses, some of whom were expected to attend the burial.

The court subsequently declined the application, ruling that Thandie would not be released to attend her grandmother's burial.

As an alternative arrangement, her father was directed to attend the burial on her behalf, record the proceedings and later share the recording with her.

The matter is scheduled for mention on December 3, 2026.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.