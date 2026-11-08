ISAYA YUNGE’s adoptive parents finally share a cute family photo after wedding - He was adopted by an Akorino Kikuyu bishop after his parents died! Was rejected by his family in Tanzania







Sunday, November 8, 2026 - Charlene Ruto’s newly-wed husband, Isaya Yunge, has been celebrated by his adoptive family following his lavish wedding to President William Ruto’s daughter.

Isaya grew up as an orphan after losing his parents while he was still a young boy.

His difficult childhood saw him drop out of school and work as a herdsboy after relatives in Tanzania rejected him.

He was later given another chance at life through well-wishers who helped him return to school.

He eventually pursued higher education and went on to study at prestigious universities.

Isaya was adopted by Akorino Kikuyu Bishop Solomon Waigwa, who played a special role in his life and even walked him down the aisle during his wedding to Charlene.

Following the high-profile wedding, Bishop Waigwa shared a lovely family photo celebrating the occasion, accompanied by a heartfelt biblical message.

"Joshua 24:15: As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD. A proud father, thank you, Lord, for keeping me to witness your goodness and grace! Congratulations, Yunge family!" he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.