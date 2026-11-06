Renowned content creator MJAKA FINE reacts to her leaked private video





Friday, November 6, 2026 - Popular content creator Mjaka Fine has come out guns blazing after a private video purporting to show her in bed with an unidentified man was leaked and spread online like wildfire.

The video was leaked by a popular X user before circulating widely across social media platforms.

However, Mjaka Fine has denied being the woman featured in the video, alleging that the trending clip was AI-generated.

She has now threatened to sue the X user accused of leaking the video, signalling that she could take legal action to protect her brand.





Watch the trending video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.