The late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s widow, NAIYANOI NTUTU, gives birth to a baby boy - Mheshimiwa Aliacha Kama Amepanda Mbegu







Sunday, November 8, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno’s widow, Naiyanoi Ntutu, has reportedly given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

According to a source, when Ng’eno died in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year, his wife was one month pregnant.

Several months down the line, Ntutu has welcomed a new bundle of joy, bringing happiness to the family even as they continue mourning the late legislator.

The baby boy has reportedly been named Ngong Junior and is expected to carry on his late father's legacy.

A photo showing a heavily pregnant Ntutu has since surfaced online, attracting congratulatory messages from social media users wishing her and the newborn well.

The arrival of the baby is particularly significant as he will grow up carrying the name and legacy of a father who died before getting the chance to meet him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.