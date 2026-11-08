The late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s widow, NAIYANOI NTUTU, gives birth to a baby boy - Mheshimiwa Aliacha Kama Amepanda Mbegu

Sunday, November 8, 2026 - The late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno’s widow, Naiyanoi Ntutu, has reportedly given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
According to a source, when
Ng’eno died in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year, his wife was one
month pregnant.
Several months down the line,
Ntutu has welcomed a new bundle of joy, bringing happiness to the family even
as they continue mourning the late legislator.
The baby boy has reportedly
been named Ngong Junior and is expected to carry on his late father's legacy.
A photo showing a heavily
pregnant Ntutu has since surfaced online, attracting congratulatory messages from
social media users wishing her and the newborn well.
The arrival of the baby is particularly significant as he will grow up carrying the name and legacy of a father who died before getting the chance to meet him.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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