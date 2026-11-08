Goodbye Kenya! A Kalenjin BEN 10 shares a video goofing around with his white MUMAMA in a swimming pool - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block

Sunday, November 8, 2026 - A youthful Kalenjin man has left social media users talking after sharing a video of him goofing around with his older Italian lover.
The
couple was spotted having a good time in a swimming pool, with the young man
appearing overly excited as he played around with the white woman.
At
some point, the youthful man appeared to suggest that his relationship could be
his ticket to a new life abroad.
“The
passport is ready. Italy, here I come,” he was heard bragging in the video as
he continued goofing around with the woman.
The
noticeable age difference between the two has since sparked reactions online,
with some social media users suggesting that the young man could be chasing the
much-hyped soft life and an opportunity to relocate overseas.
Watch
the video.
The enemy is poverty! https://t.co/sJIopEDwCf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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