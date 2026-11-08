Goodbye Kenya! A Kalenjin BEN 10 shares a video goofing around with his white MUMAMA in a swimming pool - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block





Sunday, November 8, 2026 - A youthful Kalenjin man has left social media users talking after sharing a video of him goofing around with his older Italian lover.

The couple was spotted having a good time in a swimming pool, with the young man appearing overly excited as he played around with the white woman.

At some point, the youthful man appeared to suggest that his relationship could be his ticket to a new life abroad.

“The passport is ready. Italy, here I come,” he was heard bragging in the video as he continued goofing around with the woman.

The noticeable age difference between the two has since sparked reactions online, with some social media users suggesting that the young man could be chasing the much-hyped soft life and an opportunity to relocate overseas.

Watch the video.

The enemy is poverty! https://t.co/sJIopEDwCf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.