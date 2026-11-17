



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Detectives have rescued a four-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being lured away from a playground in Tala, Machakos County, by a woman wearing a hijab.

The little girl, identified as Joy Love Wangare, was playing with other children in an open field near her home when the woman approached the group and tricked her into accompanying her.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman promised to take Joy to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate.

She reportedly assured the other children that they would be back shortly before disappearing with the little girl.

When Joy's mother later went to pick her up, the other children delivered the shocking news that her daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to return with her.

The distressed mother immediately reported the disappearance to the police, triggering an intensive search and investigation.

Acting on crucial intelligence, detectives from Matungulu tracked down the first suspect, Doreen Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, and arrested her in Tutua, Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County.

Further investigations led detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three more suspects were arrested in an operation near Quickmart Supermarket.

The suspects were identified as Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, believed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping; Faith Roe Wambua, who was harbouring the little girl and was found with her during the operation; and Patrick Ruara Gichura, suspected of transporting the woman and the child.

The operation culminated in the safe rescue of Joy, who was found in fair condition.

She was immediately rushed to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being reunited with her relieved parents.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.