Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Detectives have rescued a four-year-old girl who was kidnapped after being lured away from a playground in Tala, Machakos County, by a woman wearing a hijab.
The little girl, identified
as Joy Love Wangare, was playing with other children in an open field near her
home when the woman approached the group and tricked her into accompanying her.
According to the Directorate
of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman promised to take Joy to a nearby
shop to buy sugar and chocolate.
She reportedly assured the
other children that they would be back shortly before disappearing with the
little girl.
When Joy's mother later went
to pick her up, the other children delivered the shocking news that her
daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to return with her.
The distressed mother
immediately reported the disappearance to the police, triggering an intensive
search and investigation.
Acting on crucial
intelligence, detectives from Matungulu tracked down the first suspect, Doreen
Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, and arrested her in Tutua,
Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County.
Further investigations led
detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three more suspects were arrested
in an operation near Quickmart Supermarket.
The suspects were identified
as Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, believed to be the mastermind behind the
kidnapping; Faith Roe Wambua, who was harbouring the little girl and was found
with her during the operation; and Patrick Ruara Gichura, suspected of
transporting the woman and the child.
The operation culminated in
the safe rescue of Joy, who was found in fair condition.
She was immediately rushed to
Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being
reunited with her relieved parents.
The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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