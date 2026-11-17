



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Detectives have arrested a suspected armed robber who was captured on CCTV robbing a woman of her mobile phone at a salon in Ruaka, Kiambu County, before firing a shot as he made his escape.

The suspect, who was acting alone, stormed the salon, grabbed the woman's phone at gunpoint and pulled the trigger as he fled, leaving the victim shaken.

However, detectives launched investigations and used forensic analysis to identify the suspected gunman as Brian Mbugua Ndung’u, alias Mwarabu.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Buruburu detectives arrested him on November 8, 2026, in Mowlem, Nairobi.

During the operation, detectives recovered a Canik pistol fitted with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

After his arrest, detectives from Kihara Police Station secured a production order from the Kiambu Law Courts on November 10, allowing further investigation into the Ruaka robbery.

On November 16, 2026, the court granted detectives seven days to detain the suspect as investigations continued.

He is expected to be arraigned on November 23, 2026, when he is set to face charges of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the full extent of his criminal activities and determine whether the recovered firearm could be linked to other robberies and shooting incidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.