



Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A social media user has recalled an encounter he had with Former KTN presenter Regina Re several years ago at Nakumatt Lifestyle.

The former Nakumatt Lifestyle promoter took to X to share his experience with the ex-TV host, claiming that he never liked her because of how she behaved during their brief interaction.

According to the man, Regina once visited Nakumatt Lifestyle when he was working as a promoter.

He was having a conversation with a fellow promoter when the former presenter and actress approached them and asked a question.

The two reportedly answered her question before resuming their conversation.

However, the man claimed that Regina appeared unhappy that they had not acted star-struck or shown excitement upon encountering her.

“I never liked Regina Re. She once came to Nakumatt Lifestyle while I was a promoter, and I was having a conversation with a fellow promoter. She asked us a question; we answered her well, and then we continued talking. She seemed angry that we weren't star-struck, he wrote.



