Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - A social media user has recalled an encounter he had with Former KTN presenter Regina Re several years ago at Nakumatt Lifestyle.
The former Nakumatt Lifestyle
promoter took to X to share his experience with the ex-TV host, claiming that
he never liked her because of how she behaved during their brief interaction.
According to the man, Regina
once visited Nakumatt Lifestyle when he was working as a promoter.
He was having a conversation
with a fellow promoter when the former presenter and actress approached them
and asked a question.
The two reportedly answered
her question before resuming their conversation.
However, the man claimed that
Regina appeared unhappy that they had not acted star-struck or shown excitement
upon encountering her.
“I never liked Regina Re. She
once came to Nakumatt Lifestyle while I was a promoter, and I was having a
conversation with a fellow promoter. She asked us a question; we answered her
well, and then we continued talking. She seemed angry that we weren't
star-struck, he wrote.
0 Comments