Molo MP KIMANI KURIA parades couple goals with his youthful wife amid claims that a gym guy she had been seeing was blackmailing her with a private video





Sunday, November 8, 2026 - Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has sparked an online buzz after parading couple goals with his youthful wife, leaving many admiring the chemistry between the two.

The powerful legislator appeared drunk in love as he serenaded his wife while rocking matching outfits.

While many admired the couple's PDAs, Kimani's wife was embroiled in a scandal a few months ago after claims emerged that a gym guy she had allegedly been seeing on the side was blackmailing her with a private video.

Is this just another PR gimmick?

Watch the video.

Molo MP KIMANI KURIA parades couple goals with his youthful wife https://t.co/eOw6g9I0bF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.